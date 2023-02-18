loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 48,914 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $110,056.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,909.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LDI stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Several research firms have recently commented on LDI. Citigroup lowered their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
