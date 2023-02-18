loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 48,914 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $110,056.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,909.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of LDI stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LDI. Citigroup lowered their target price on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

About loanDepot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

