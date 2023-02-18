Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $94.59 million and approximately $420,875.36 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

