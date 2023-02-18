Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.89

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.89 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 94.83 ($1.15). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 91.10 ($1.11), with a volume of 386,514 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.52) target price on shares of Lookers in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a market cap of £349.64 million, a PE ratio of 456.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

