Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Cap of $62.72 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $62.72 million and $15.03 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

