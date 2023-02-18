LUKSO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $178.64 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.95 or 0.00048478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $178.64 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.63 or 0.00424316 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,930.71 or 0.28107460 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.
LUKSO Profile
LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for LUKSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUKSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.