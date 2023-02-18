LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LXP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,974. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,910,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,755,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,532 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 92.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 541,695 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

