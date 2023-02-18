LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69.
Shares of LXP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,974. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.
LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
