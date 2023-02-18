Magic Internet Money (MIM) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004059 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $103.80 million and $777,302.77 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

