Mammoth Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Mammoth has a total market cap of $16.76 million and approximately $21,882.28 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00043679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029165 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00215283 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,588.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Mammoth

MMT is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00238298 USD and is up 10.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,427.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.