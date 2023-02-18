Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

MFC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

