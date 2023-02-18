Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of -0.22. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

