MARBLEX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $749,205.26 (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00005897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $52.35 million and approximately $749,205.26 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.44695704 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $832,958.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

