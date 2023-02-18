MARBLEX (MBX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.44 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $58.40 million and $1.44 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00006570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.29 or 0.00423704 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,908.19 or 0.28066890 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.44695704 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $832,958.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

