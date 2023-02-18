MARBLEX (MBX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00006018 BTC on popular exchanges. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $53.55 million and $1.39 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.55 or 0.00424071 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,925.44 or 0.28091263 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.44695704 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $832,958.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

