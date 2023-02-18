Marine Petroleum Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Marine Petroleum Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. 2,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

