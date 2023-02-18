Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $316.64

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 316.64 ($3.84) and traded as high as GBX 349.80 ($4.25). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 343.40 ($4.17), with a volume of 707,238 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £858.07 million and a PE ratio of 1,615.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 313.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 315.56.

In other Marshalls news, insider Angela Bromfield acquired 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £19,986.01 ($24,260.76).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

