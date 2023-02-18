Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $316.64

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 316.64 ($3.84) and traded as high as GBX 349.80 ($4.25). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 343.40 ($4.17), with a volume of 707,238 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Marshalls Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £858.07 million and a PE ratio of 1,615.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 313.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 315.56.
Insider Activity
About Marshalls
Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.