Maryland Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,542 XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in XPEL by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in XPEL by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in XPEL by 5.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 6.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

XPEL Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at XPEL

XPEL stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.89. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,219,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other XPEL news, Director Mark Adams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $685,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,236,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,219,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $595,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 809,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,649,011.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.