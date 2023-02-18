Maryland Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Maryland Capital Management cut its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5,186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 49,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 48,178 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,983,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 316,728 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $11.59 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Noble Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

