Maryland Capital Management Has $1.02 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $113.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.47.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

