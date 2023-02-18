Maryland Capital Management Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,676 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,171,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,710,000 after purchasing an additional 672,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,505,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,087,000 after purchasing an additional 580,665 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $58.70 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

