Maryland Capital Management Has $800,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $374.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.