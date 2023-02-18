Maryland Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83.

