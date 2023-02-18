Maryland Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $201.42 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

