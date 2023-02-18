Maryland Capital Management Sells 77 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 97.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 271,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 133,878 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $235.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.31. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

