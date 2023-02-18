Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Materion updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-$5.90 EPS.

Materion Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MTRN opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35. Materion has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $114.59.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Materion’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 4.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 63.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTRN. StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

