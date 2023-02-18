Maven Securities LTD Invests $280,000 in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA opened at $20.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

