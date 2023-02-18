Maven Securities LTD Makes New $234,000 Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 212.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,644,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $382,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 337,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,644,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,632 shares of company stock worth $16,094,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE JBL opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.