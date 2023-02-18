Maven Securities LTD Takes $181,000 Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 49.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 33.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BILI shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Bilibili Price Performance

BILI stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.72 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.