McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,767 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $69,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.91%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.