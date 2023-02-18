Mdex One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.88 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $87.03 million and $4.88 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex token can now be purchased for $0.0916 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.79 or 0.00424773 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,941.10 or 0.28137067 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,598,911 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

