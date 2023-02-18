Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) PT Raised to $233.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $226.00 to $233.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Medpace from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $206.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.46. Medpace has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $241.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 59.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Medpace by 63.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

