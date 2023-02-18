MELD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $33.97 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One MELD token can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MELD has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. MELD has a total market cap of $33.97 million and $1.34 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MELD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.64 or 0.00424434 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,931.45 or 0.28115261 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,593,227,750 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02105073 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,405,377.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.