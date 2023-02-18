MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,291.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,291.50.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 582.8% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,423,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $5,418,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,100.87 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,011.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $945.15.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

