Meritage Homes Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MTH stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $109.03. 545,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,993. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,283 shares of company stock valued at $145,894 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 43.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Further Reading

