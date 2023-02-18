Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 393 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $67,898.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,925.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $40,913.46.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $38,950.38.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $37,407.96.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Huber Research lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Edward Jones lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

