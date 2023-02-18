Meter Governance Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $62.40 million and $804,420.01 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00015014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004074 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,891,941 coins and its circulating supply is 16,922,301 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,885,931 with 16,920,114 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.58846936 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $772,504.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.