MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.1 %

MET stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

