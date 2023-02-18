MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 1,477 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $187,527,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $716.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $729.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $686.48.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $33,175,698. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

