MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $154.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 584 shares of company stock valued at $90,800. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

