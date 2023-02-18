MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after acquiring an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in EOG Resources by 31.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.42 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

