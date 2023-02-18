MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

