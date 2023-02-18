MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in CSX by 67.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 726,721 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 6.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in CSX by 39.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

