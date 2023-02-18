MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $244.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

