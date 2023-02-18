MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 38,661 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,661 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $77.13.

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.