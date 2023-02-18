MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 959 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

MCK stock opened at $366.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.74 and a 200-day moving average of $367.96. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $260.73 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

