Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $470.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $384.84 and a twelve month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

