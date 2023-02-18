Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

