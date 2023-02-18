Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $279.71 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Bank of America raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

