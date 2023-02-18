Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.30 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after buying an additional 4,088,589 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after buying an additional 793,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after buying an additional 2,416,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,166,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,163,000 after buying an additional 409,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,629.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,367 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.