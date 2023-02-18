Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $4.31 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.3% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $192.71 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

