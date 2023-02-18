Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,869 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after acquiring an additional 667,656 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,587,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after acquiring an additional 567,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,316,000 after acquiring an additional 525,069 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $252.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.77. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $307.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

